How to Watch William & Mary vs. Navy on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Navy Midshipmen (3-7) look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
William & Mary vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 40.2% the Midshipmen's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, William & Mary has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Tribe are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Midshipmen sit at 115th.
- The Tribe's 77.6 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 63.1 the Midshipmen allow.
- William & Mary is 5-4 when it scores more than 63.1 points.
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison
- At home William & Mary is scoring 87.6 points per game, 17.6 more than it is averaging on the road (70.0).
- The Tribe give up 59.0 points per game at home, and 86.0 away.
- Beyond the arc, William & Mary drains fewer trifectas on the road (10.0 per game) than at home (10.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (34.5%) than at home (38.3%) as well.
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 84-79
|Kaplan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 99-50
|Kaplan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 71-59
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|1/4/2024
|Elon
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Drexel
|-
|Kaplan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.