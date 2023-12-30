The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) take a six-game win streak into a home matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC), who have won four straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Wake Forest has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Demon Deacons' 11 games this season have hit the over.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Hokies have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +15000.

Virginia Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

