The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) will aim to build on a six-game winning run when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Hokies have won four games in a row.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies are shooting 44.9% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.8% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Virginia Tech has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.8% from the field.

The Hokies are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demon Deacons sit at 325th.

The Hokies' 74.3 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 68.4 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.

Virginia Tech is 8-1 when it scores more than 68.4 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged away (71.3).

The Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech knocked down fewer trifectas away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32%) than at home (39.3%) too.

