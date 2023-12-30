The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) are traveling to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) for a contest between ACC rivals at Purcell Pavilion, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACCN
Virginia Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have hit.
  • In games Virginia shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 317th.
  • The 66.8 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.2 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.6).
  • When Virginia totals more than 66.6 points, it is 6-0.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia put up 68.6 points per game last season at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged away from home (65.7).
  • The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.6).
  • In home games, Virginia made 1.0 fewer threes per game (6.6) than away from home (7.6). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Northeastern W 56-54 John Paul Jones Arena
12/19/2023 @ Memphis L 77-54 FedExForum
12/27/2023 Morgan State W 79-44 John Paul Jones Arena
12/30/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/3/2024 Louisville - John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

