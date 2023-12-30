For bracketology analysis on Virginia and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Virginia ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-1 NR NR 61

Virginia's best wins

Virginia, in its best win of the season, took down the Missouri Tigers 87-81 on November 30. That signature win versus Missouri included a team-leading 26 points from Camryn Taylor. London Clarkson, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 160/RPI) on November 15

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 172/RPI) on November 12

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 174/RPI) on November 8

82-56 at home over Fordham (No. 235/RPI) on December 21

81-59 over Tulane (No. 252/RPI) on November 24

Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

The Cavaliers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Virginia has been handed the 135th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Cavaliers' 17 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records over .500.

Virginia has 17 games remaining this season, and eight of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Virginia's next game

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Cavaliers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

