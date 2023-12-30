When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Virginia be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

+8000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

How Virginia ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-1 NR 21 36

Virginia's best wins

Virginia clinched its best win of the season on December 2, when it claimed an 84-62 victory over the Syracuse Orange, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 16), according to the RPI. Andrew Rohde, as the top point-getter in the win over Syracuse, tallied 13 points, while Reece Beekman was second on the squad with 12.

Next best wins

59-47 at home over Texas A&M (No. 38/RPI) on November 29

73-70 over Florida (No. 62/RPI) on November 10

80-50 at home over Tarleton State (No. 126/RPI) on November 6

56-54 at home over Northeastern (No. 187/RPI) on December 16

56-54 over West Virginia (No. 191/RPI) on November 22

Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Virginia is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Cavaliers have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Virginia has the 108th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Cavaliers' 17 remaining games this year, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records north of .500.

Of UVA's 17 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Virginia's next game

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN Networks

