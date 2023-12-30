VCU vs. Gardner-Webb December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The VCU Rams (6-5) will face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
VCU Players to Watch
- Zeb Jackson: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Max Shulga: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Toibu Lawal: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Christian Fermin: 5.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 14.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 10.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brendan Mykalcio: 5.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|241st
|72.5
|Points Scored
|72.5
|241st
|90th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|164th
|196th
|36.3
|Rebounds
|40.9
|42nd
|208th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|82nd
|97th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.6
|258th
|161st
|13.9
|Assists
|11.7
|291st
|293rd
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.1
|117th
