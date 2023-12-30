For bracketology analysis on VCU and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How VCU ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 1-0 NR NR 27

VCU's best wins

Against the Old Dominion Monarchs, a top 100 team in the RPI, VCU notched its signature win of the season on December 17, a 64-50 home victory. With 13 points, Timaya Lewis-Eutsey was the top scorer against Old Dominion. Second on the team was Mary-Anna Asare, with 12 points.

Next best wins

57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on December 2

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 128/RPI) on November 14

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 133/RPI) on November 23

55-32 at home over Le Moyne (No. 138/RPI) on December 5

70-54 on the road over William & Mary (No. 160/RPI) on November 10

VCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Rams have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, VCU has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.

Schedule insights

VCU has been handed the 244th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

In terms of the Rams' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams over .500.

When it comes to VCU's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

VCU's next game

Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams

Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

