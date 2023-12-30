For bracketology insights around VCU and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How VCU ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 160

VCU's best wins

VCU picked up its signature win of the season on November 15, when it took down the Radford Highlanders, who rank No. 101 in the RPI rankings, 73-50. With 17 points, Max Shulga was the leading scorer versus Radford. Second on the team was Zeb Jackson, with 13 points.

Next best wins

75-65 at home over Samford (No. 118/RPI) on November 10

87-78 at home over Temple (No. 140/RPI) on December 16

60-56 at home over Seattle U (No. 172/RPI) on November 18

86-74 over Penn State (No. 239/RPI) on November 26

87-73 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 277/RPI) on December 30

VCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, VCU has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

VCU has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, VCU faces the 96th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Rams have 18 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at VCU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

VCU's next game

Matchup: VCU Rams vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

VCU Rams vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

