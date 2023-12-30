The VCU Rams (7-5) will host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

  • The Rams make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • In games VCU shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 177th.
  • The Rams record 72.7 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 71.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.
  • VCU has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VCU put up 73.0 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Rams ceded 4.3 fewer points per game (61.2) than when playing on the road (65.5).
  • In home games, VCU averaged 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (5.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to on the road (34.9%).

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Alcorn State W 86-58 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/16/2023 Temple W 87-78 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 75-51 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/30/2023 Gardner-Webb - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/3/2024 Saint Bonaventure - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/6/2024 George Washington - Stuart C. Siegel Center

