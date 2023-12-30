Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 30?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tom Wilson a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- In eight of 33 games this season, Wilson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play, Wilson has accumulated three goals and one assist.
- Wilson's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Wilson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:26
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|21:53
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 4-0
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
