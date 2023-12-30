If you live in Tazewell, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Tazewell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pikeview High School at Graham High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 30

2:00 PM ET on December 30 Location: Bluefield, VA

Bluefield, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Richlands High School at Jenkins High School