The Hofstra Pride (7-5) will aim to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Pride have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

St. John's is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 36th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pride rank 266th.

The Red Storm average 8.7 more points per game (78.8) than the Pride allow (70.1).

When St. John's totals more than 70.1 points, it is 7-3.

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 41% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Hofstra is 6-3 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Pride are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at fourth.

The Pride average 7.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (69.1).

When Hofstra allows fewer than 78.8 points, it is 6-4.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's put up 77.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of two points per contest.

The Red Storm surrendered 70 points per game at home last season, compared to 82.8 when playing on the road.

In home games, St. John's made 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than away from home (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison

At home, Hofstra averages 81 points per game. On the road, it averages 62.8.

In 2023-24 the Pride are giving up 11.6 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than on the road (72.4).

At home, Hofstra drains 13 treys per game, 4.4 more than it averages on the road (8.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.1%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden 12/20/2023 Xavier W 81-66 Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn L 69-65 XL Center 12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena 1/2/2024 Butler - Carnesecca Arena 1/6/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule