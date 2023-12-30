How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 30
US Lecce versus Atalanta is a game to watch on a Saturday Serie A slate that has plenty of exciting matchups.
If you are searching for how to watch today's Serie A action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Atalanta vs US Lecce
US Lecce is on the road to face Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Atalanta (-265)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+650)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch Cagliari vs Empoli FC
Empoli FC makes the trip to match up with Cagliari at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Cagliari (+100)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+260)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch Udinese vs Bologna
Bologna travels to take on Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bologna (+120)
- Underdog: Udinese (+245)
- Draw: (+205)
Watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo
Sassuolo journeys to play AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-210)
- Underdog: Sassuolo (+450)
- Draw: (+360)
Watch Hellas Verona vs Salernitana
Salernitana makes the trip to face Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Hellas Verona (-110)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+295)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch Juventus vs AS Roma
AS Roma journeys to take on Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (+105)
- Underdog: AS Roma (+295)
- Draw: (+195)
