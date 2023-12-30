The Lafayette Leopards (1-11) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they attempt to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Richmond Spiders (7-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Robins Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 135.5 for the matchup.

Richmond vs. Lafayette Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Virginia

Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Richmond -16.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond Betting Records & Stats

Richmond's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 135.5 points nine times.

Richmond has an average total of 144.4 in its contests this year, 8.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Spiders' ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.

Richmond has been favored in six games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Spiders have played as a favorite of -3000 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Richmond has a 96.8% chance to win.

Richmond vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 9 75% 76.3 137 68.1 140.6 142.1 Lafayette 6 60% 60.7 137 72.5 140.6 138.5

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

The 76.3 points per game the Spiders put up are just 3.8 more points than the Leopards allow (72.5).

When Richmond scores more than 72.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Richmond vs. Lafayette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 7-5-0 1-0 7-5-0 Lafayette 3-7-0 1-0 3-7-0

Richmond vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond Lafayette 12-4 Home Record 5-7 1-11 Away Record 5-16 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 10-9-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.9 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

