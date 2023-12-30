The George Washington Revolutionaries (7-5) hope to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Richmond Spiders (10-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

Richmond vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison

The Spiders' 76.4 points per game are 25.5 more points than the 50.9 the Revolutionaries allow to opponents.

Richmond is 10-3 when it scores more than 50.9 points.

George Washington's record is 7-5 when it allows fewer than 76.4 points.

The Revolutionaries average 59.2 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 60.7 the Spiders allow.

George Washington is 4-0 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Richmond has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 59.2 points.

The Revolutionaries are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Spiders allow to opponents (36.8%).

The Spiders shoot 47.0% from the field, 13% higher than the Revolutionaries allow.

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 17.5 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

17.5 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57) Grace Townsend: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Addie Budnik: 11.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 43.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (25-for-66)

11.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 43.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (25-for-66) Rachel Ullstrom: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54)

11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54) Katie Hill: 5.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

