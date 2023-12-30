The Lafayette Leopards (1-11) will try to end a six-game road skid when visiting the Richmond Spiders (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Robins Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Lafayette Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: Monumental Sports
Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Leopards allow to opponents.
  • Richmond is 6-3 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Spiders are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leopards rank 327th.
  • The 76.3 points per game the Spiders put up are only 3.8 more points than the Leopards allow (72.5).
  • Richmond is 5-2 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Richmond performed better in home games last season, putting up 70.8 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game away from home.
  • In home games, the Spiders allowed 15.4 fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (77.7).
  • At home, Richmond made 0.1 more treys per game (8.1) than in road games (8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Florida L 87-76 FLA Live Arena
12/16/2023 Charlotte W 64-56 Robins Center
12/21/2023 Buffalo W 72-66 Robins Center
12/30/2023 Lafayette - Robins Center
1/6/2024 Saint Bonaventure - Robins Center
1/9/2024 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center

