The Lafayette Leopards (1-11) will try to end a six-game road skid when visiting the Richmond Spiders (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Robins Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: Monumental Sports

Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Leopards allow to opponents.

Richmond is 6-3 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Spiders are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leopards rank 327th.

The 76.3 points per game the Spiders put up are only 3.8 more points than the Leopards allow (72.5).

Richmond is 5-2 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Richmond performed better in home games last season, putting up 70.8 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game away from home.

In home games, the Spiders allowed 15.4 fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (77.7).

At home, Richmond made 0.1 more treys per game (8.1) than in road games (8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule