How to Watch Richmond vs. Lafayette on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lafayette Leopards (1-11) will try to end a six-game road skid when visiting the Richmond Spiders (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Robins Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: Monumental Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Leopards allow to opponents.
- Richmond is 6-3 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Spiders are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leopards rank 327th.
- The 76.3 points per game the Spiders put up are only 3.8 more points than the Leopards allow (72.5).
- Richmond is 5-2 when scoring more than 72.5 points.
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Richmond performed better in home games last season, putting up 70.8 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game away from home.
- In home games, the Spiders allowed 15.4 fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (77.7).
- At home, Richmond made 0.1 more treys per game (8.1) than in road games (8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Florida
|L 87-76
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|Charlotte
|W 64-56
|Robins Center
|12/21/2023
|Buffalo
|W 72-66
|Robins Center
|12/30/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Robins Center
|1/6/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Robins Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
