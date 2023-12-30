Saturday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (10-3) and George Washington Revolutionaries (7-5) going head to head at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has a projected final score of 68-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Richmond, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Spiders secured a 64-60 win against Chattanooga.

Richmond vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 68, George Washington 55

Richmond Schedule Analysis

The Spiders notched their best win of the season on November 25 by registering a 74-66 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 62-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Spiders are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 29th-most defeats.

The Revolutionaries have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 62) on November 25

64-60 over Chattanooga (No. 105) on December 21

77-43 over Maine (No. 132) on November 24

99-73 at home over Liberty (No. 144) on December 16

83-56 over Louisiana Tech (No. 159) on November 26

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 17.5 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

17.5 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57) Grace Townsend: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Addie Budnik: 11.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 43.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (25-for-66)

11.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 43.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (25-for-66) Rachel Ullstrom: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54)

11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54) Katie Hill: 5.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders are outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game, with a +204 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (55th in college basketball) and allow 60.7 per contest (111th in college basketball).

The Spiders are putting up more points at home (85.8 per game) than on the road (66.0).

Richmond is allowing fewer points at home (55.6 per game) than on the road (67.3).

