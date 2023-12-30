The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Chartway Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Old Dominion -3.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Old Dominion and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 combined points.

The average point total in Old Dominion's matchups this year is 148.8, 6.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Monarchs are 3-7-0 ATS this season.

Old Dominion has had less success against the spread than South Alabama this season, sporting an ATS record of 3-7-0, compared to the 6-3-0 record of South Alabama.

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Old Dominion 6 60% 71.3 145.7 77.6 152.2 143.0 South Alabama 6 66.7% 74.4 145.7 74.6 152.2 139.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

Old Dominion won 11 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Monarchs put up 71.3 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 74.6 the Jaguars give up.

Old Dominion is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Old Dominion 3-7-0 0-2 6-4-0 South Alabama 6-3-0 2-1 5-4-0

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits

Old Dominion South Alabama 3-2 Home Record 5-2 0-4 Away Record 2-3 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-0-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.