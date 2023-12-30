Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) facing the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Old Dominion Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Chaunce Jenkins: 16.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Vasean Allette: 14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrone Williams: 11.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK R.J. Blakney: 6.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryce Baker: 6.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Alabama Players to Watch

Isiah Gaiter: 15.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Marcus Millender: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Thomas Howell: 6.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Maxwell Land: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG South Alabama AVG South Alabama Rank 286th 69.4 Points Scored 73.6 218th 261st 74.4 Points Allowed 75.3 285th 247th 35.0 Rebounds 32.9 314th 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 6.5 345th 281st 6.4 3pt Made 7.2 205th 328th 10.8 Assists 10.5 337th 61st 10.3 Turnovers 9.3 21st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.