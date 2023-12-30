Saturday's contest at Mitchell Center has the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 62-55 win for Old Dominion.

The Monarchs' most recent contest was an 87-50 loss to NC State on Wednesday.

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 62, South Alabama 55

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

When the Monarchs took down the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, the No. 58 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 55-42 on December 3, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins

55-42 at home over FGCU (No. 58) on December 3

57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 182) on December 7

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 219) on November 30

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 236) on November 11

60-29 at home over Elon (No. 299) on November 28

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 11 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)

11 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42) Kaye Clark: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

7.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Jordan McLaughlin: 8.4 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

8.4 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Simone Cunningham: 4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 46.2 FG%

4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 46.2 FG% Brenda Fontana: 5.5 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs' +67 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.7 points per game (292nd in college basketball) while allowing 52 per outing (11th in college basketball).

