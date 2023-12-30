The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • This season, the Monarchs have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.
  • Old Dominion is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Monarchs sit at 284th.
  • The 71.3 points per game the Monarchs score are the same as the Jaguars give up.
  • When Old Dominion scores more than 74.6 points, it is 1-3.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • Old Dominion is averaging 66.6 points per game this season at home, which is 6.4 fewer points than it is averaging in away games (73).
  • The Monarchs are ceding 69.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (81).
  • When playing at home, Old Dominion is averaging 2.8 fewer threes per game (5.2) than away from home (8). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (29.9%) compared to away from home (37.2%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 TCU L 111-87 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 Temple W 78-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 UMass L 87-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 South Alabama - Chartway Arena
1/4/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
1/6/2024 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena

