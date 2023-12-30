How to Watch Old Dominion vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Arkansas State vs Georgia State (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Texas State vs James Madison (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Troy vs Coastal Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Southern Miss vs Georgia Southern (3:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Louisiana vs Marshall (4:00 PM ET | December 30)
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- This season, the Monarchs have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.
- Old Dominion is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Monarchs sit at 284th.
- The 71.3 points per game the Monarchs score are the same as the Jaguars give up.
- When Old Dominion scores more than 74.6 points, it is 1-3.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- Old Dominion is averaging 66.6 points per game this season at home, which is 6.4 fewer points than it is averaging in away games (73).
- The Monarchs are ceding 69.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (81).
- When playing at home, Old Dominion is averaging 2.8 fewer threes per game (5.2) than away from home (8). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (29.9%) compared to away from home (37.2%).
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|TCU
|L 111-87
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|Temple
|W 78-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|UMass
|L 87-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
