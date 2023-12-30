The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

This season, the Monarchs have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.

Old Dominion is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Monarchs sit at 284th.

The 71.3 points per game the Monarchs score are the same as the Jaguars give up.

When Old Dominion scores more than 74.6 points, it is 1-3.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

Old Dominion is averaging 66.6 points per game this season at home, which is 6.4 fewer points than it is averaging in away games (73).

The Monarchs are ceding 69.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (81).

When playing at home, Old Dominion is averaging 2.8 fewer threes per game (5.2) than away from home (8). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (29.9%) compared to away from home (37.2%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule