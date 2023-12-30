Ohio State vs. West Virginia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX. The matchup's over/under is set at 146.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Ohio State
|-9.5
|146.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs West Virginia Betting Records & Stats
- The Buckeyes are 3-7-0 ATS this season.
- Ohio State has been at least a -500 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Buckeyes, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.
- West Virginia has gone 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Mountaineers have played as an underdog of +375 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies West Virginia has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 146.5
|% of Games Over 146.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ohio State
|6
|60%
|79.4
|147.2
|64.1
|132.9
|144
|West Virginia
|2
|20%
|67.8
|147.2
|68.8
|132.9
|137.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Ohio State vs West Virginia Insights & Trends
- The Buckeyes average 79.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.8 the Mountaineers give up.
- Ohio State has a 3-6 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when scoring more than 68.8 points.
- The Mountaineers score an average of 67.8 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- West Virginia is 4-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 64.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ohio State
|3-7-0
|2-5
|7-3-0
|West Virginia
|5-5-0
|1-0
|3-7-0
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ohio State
|West Virginia
|10-6
|Home Record
|13-4
|1-10
|Away Record
|3-8
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|2-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|74.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.4
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.6
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.