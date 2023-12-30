Should you bet on Nick Jensen to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Jensen stats and insights

  • Jensen is yet to score through 33 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Jensen has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Jensen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:53 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:01 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:09 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:15 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:34 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 4-0

Capitals vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

