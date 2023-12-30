Should you wager on Nic Dowd to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Dowd has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Dowd has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:09 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:30 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:50 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-0

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

