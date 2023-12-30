The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Phillips find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

  • Phillips has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Phillips has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:25 Away L 5-1
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:44 Away L 4-3 SO
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:40 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 6-0
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 3-0

Capitals vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

