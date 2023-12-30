Louisa, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you live in Louisa, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Louisa, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Louisa County High School at Cumberland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Cumberland, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
