Longwood vs. Dayton December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (7-2) will meet the Longwood Lancers (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Dayton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 11.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 10.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes: 16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Nate Santos: 12.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Koby Brea: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Elvis: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Longwood vs. Dayton Stat Comparison
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|Longwood AVG
|Longwood Rank
|265th
|71.3
|Points Scored
|80.8
|64th
|48th
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|61.2
|12th
|324th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|42.5
|20th
|289th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|13.7
|7th
|55th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|6.4
|280th
|89th
|15.2
|Assists
|14
|156th
|161st
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.5
|236th
