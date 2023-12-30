When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Longwood be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Longwood ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 0-0 NR NR 125

Longwood's best wins

Longwood's signature win this season came against the North Carolina Central Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 206) in the RPI. Longwood took home the 73-66 win at home on November 18. With 22 points, Michael Christmas was the top scorer versus North Carolina Central. Second on the team was Walyn Napper, with 19 points.

Next best wins

80-67 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 266/RPI) on December 13

80-61 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 285/RPI) on November 15

88-54 on the road over Morgan State (No. 295/RPI) on December 3

62-61 on the road over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on December 9

84-82 at home over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 24

Longwood's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-0

The Lancers have the most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (nine).

Schedule insights

The Lancers' upcoming schedule features 16 games against teams with worse records and 10 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Longwood's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Longwood's next game

Matchup: Winthrop Eagles vs. Longwood Lancers

Winthrop Eagles vs. Longwood Lancers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

