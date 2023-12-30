The Dayton Flyers (9-2) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at UD Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Flyers have averaged.
  • Longwood has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 302nd.
  • The Lancers put up 13.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Flyers give up to opponents (65.3).
  • Longwood is 11-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Longwood scores 82.4 points per game. Away, it scores 74.8.
  • In 2023-24 the Lancers are giving up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (58.4) than away (65.8).
  • Longwood knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (4.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (29%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Milwaukee W 80-67 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/17/2023 VMI W 68-49 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/20/2023 @ North Carolina Central L 79-70 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/30/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum
1/6/2024 Charleston Southern - Joan Perry Brock Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.