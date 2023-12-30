Saturday's contest that pits the Dayton Flyers (9-2) against the Longwood Lancers (12-2) at UD Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-63 in favor of Dayton, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Longwood vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Longwood vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 77, Longwood 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-14.4)

Dayton (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

Dayton is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Longwood's 7-4-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Flyers are 6-4-0 and the Lancers are 7-4-0.

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers have a +246 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.5 points per game. They're putting up 79.1 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.6 per contest to rank 12th in college basketball.

Longwood grabs 42 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 28.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 13.6 boards per game.

Longwood makes 5.9 three-pointers per game (308th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 31.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.6%.

Longwood wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 12.5 (246th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.9.

