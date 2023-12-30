The Liberty Flames (10-3) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Liberty Moneyline

Liberty vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Liberty has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Alabama is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Crimson Tide's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

