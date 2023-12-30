The Liberty Flames (10-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Liberty vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames are shooting 49.0% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 43.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Liberty has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Flames are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 46th.

The Flames average just 1.7 more points per game (79.2) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (77.5).

Liberty has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 77.5 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.2.

The Flames conceded fewer points at home (55.7 per game) than away (69.9) last season.

At home, Liberty drained 11.7 triples per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged away (8.8). Liberty's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.6%) than on the road (34.7%).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule