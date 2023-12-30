John Carlson will be among those in action Saturday when his Washington Capitals meet the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena. Fancy a bet on Carlson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

John Carlson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Carlson has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 25:41 on the ice per game.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 33 games this season.

Carlson has a point in 14 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 13 of 33 games this year, Carlson has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Carlson's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Carlson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 33 Games 2 19 Points 0 1 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

