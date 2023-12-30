Saturday's game between the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) and James Madison Dukes (8-4) going head to head at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UL Monroe, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Dukes enter this matchup following a 78-55 loss to Maryland on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

JMU vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

JMU vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 67, JMU 66

JMU Schedule Analysis

The Dukes' best win this season came in a 78-65 victory on November 19 against the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 71) in our computer rankings.

JMU has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

JMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-65 at home over VCU (No. 71) on November 19

65-62 over Montana State (No. 117) on November 24

78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 132) on December 17

55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 158) on December 3

75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 219) on December 7

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 34.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (22-for-91)

12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 34.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (22-for-91) Jamia Hazell: 10.6 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

10.6 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Kseniia Kozlova: 11.4 PTS, 62.3 FG%

11.4 PTS, 62.3 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 5.0 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (9-for-42)

5.0 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (9-for-42) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

JMU Performance Insights

The Dukes' +104 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.5 points per game (116th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per contest (129th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Dukes are averaging 7.4 more points per game at home (74.2) than on the road (66.8).

At home JMU is giving up 52.5 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than it is on the road (67.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.