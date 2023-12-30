The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue a 12-game winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

James Madison is 11-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Dukes are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 225th.

The 92.6 points per game the Dukes put up are 23.8 more points than the Bobcats allow (68.8).

James Madison is 12-0 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

In home games, James Madison is averaging 5.6 more points per game (96.2) than it is in away games (90.6).

The Dukes are surrendering 66.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.4 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (79.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, James Madison has performed worse when playing at home this year, sinking 9 threes per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 11 per game and a 36.7% percentage in away games.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule