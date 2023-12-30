Should you wager on Hendrix Lapierre to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lapierre stats and insights

Lapierre has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

Lapierre averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lapierre recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:22 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:09 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 9:00 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Away W 5-4 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.