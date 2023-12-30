Georgia vs. Florida State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Orange Bowl
In this season's Orange Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs are heavy favorites (-14) over the Florida State Seminoles. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida will act as host on December 30, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup in this article.
Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14)
|44.5
|-650
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14)
|44.5
|-710
|+490
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Georgia has compiled a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 14 points or more this season (in 10 opportunities).
- Florida State has put together an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
Georgia & Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
