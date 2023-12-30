George Mason vs. La Salle December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The La Salle Explorers (3-6) face a fellow A-10 team, the George Mason Patriots (8-1), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET.
George Mason vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
George Mason Players to Watch
- Sonia Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zahirah Walton: 9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nekhu Mitchell: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Jameson: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
La Salle Players to Watch
- Makayla Miller: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Molly Masciantonio: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicole Melious: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gabby Turco: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jolene Armendariz: 5.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
