If you're searching for bracketology analysis of George Mason and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on George Mason's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How George Mason ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 1-0 NR NR 90

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason's best wins

In its best victory of the season, George Mason defeated the Towson Tigers in an 83-76 win on December 22. In the win against Towson, Ta'Viyanna Habib tallied a team-high 20 points. Zahirah Walton came through with 11 points.

Next best wins

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 139/RPI) on November 9

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 160/RPI) on November 12

83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 250/RPI) on November 18

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 266/RPI) on November 15

70-38 on the road over Coppin State (No. 268/RPI) on November 26

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Patriots are 1-1 -- tied for the 49th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Patriots have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, George Mason has been handed the 287th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Patriots have 17 games remaining this season, including 12 against teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records over .500.

Of George Mason's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

George Mason's next game

Matchup: Rhode Island Rams vs. George Mason Patriots

Rhode Island Rams vs. George Mason Patriots Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming George Mason games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.