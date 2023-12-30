Can we expect George Mason to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How George Mason ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 NR NR 46

George Mason's best wins

When George Mason defeated the Cornell Big Red, the No. 76 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 90-83 on November 15, it was its signature victory of the year so far. Against Cornell, Keyshawn Hall led the team by posting 29 points to go along with 12 rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

72-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 137/RPI) on November 6

86-77 on the road over Toledo (No. 162/RPI) on December 2

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 174/RPI) on December 22

73-71 over South Dakota State (No. 185/RPI) on November 20

67-45 at home over Austin Peay (No. 206/RPI) on November 10

George Mason's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), George Mason is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, George Mason has drawn the 250th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Patriots have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

George Mason's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

George Mason's next game

Matchup: La Salle Explorers vs. George Mason Patriots

La Salle Explorers vs. George Mason Patriots Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

