How to Watch George Mason vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The George Mason Patriots (10-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots are shooting 47% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 51.4% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- George Mason has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 51.4% from the field.
- The Patriots are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 354th.
- The 73.8 points per game the Patriots record are 10.8 fewer points than the Aggies give up (84.6).
- George Mason is 3-0 when scoring more than 84.6 points.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively George Mason played better in home games last season, putting up 74.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Patriots played better in home games last season, surrendering 65.8 points per game, compared to 68.5 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, George Mason performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.7 treys per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage in road games.
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 62-54
|EagleBank Arena
|12/19/2023
|Bridgewater (VA)
|W 84-60
|EagleBank Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Tulane
|W 69-66
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|1/6/2024
|Saint Louis
|-
|EagleBank Arena
