Dylan Strome and the Washington Capitals will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Strome has averaged 17:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Strome has a goal in 10 games this year out of 33 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 15 of 33 games this season, Strome has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Strome has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 33 games played.

Strome's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Strome going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 33 Games 3 20 Points 1 13 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

