Two struggling teams square off when the Washington Capitals (17-11-5) host the Nashville Predators (19-16-1) at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT. Both teams have lost three straight.

Capitals vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-110) Predators (-110) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won nine of their 11 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (81.8%).

Washington has a record of 9-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (81.8% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Capitals a 52.4% chance to win.

Washington and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 13 of 33 games this season.

Capitals vs Predators Additional Info

Capitals vs. Predators Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 76 (31st) Goals 112 (13th) 93 (7th) Goals Allowed 114 (22nd) 11 (31st) Power Play Goals 26 (12th) 18 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 28 (25th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 5-3-2 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Washington went over three times.

The Capitals have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In the past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Capitals offense's 76 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.

On defense, the Capitals are one of the best units in league competition, conceding 93 goals to rank seventh.

The team is ranked 26th in goal differential at -17.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.