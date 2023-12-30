The Washington Capitals will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 30, with the Capitals having dropped three straight, and the Predators also on a three-game losing streak.

You can see the Predators-Capitals matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Predators Additional Info

Capitals vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2023 Predators Capitals 3-1 NAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have allowed 93 total goals (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.

The Capitals' 76 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Strome 33 13 7 20 12 17 51.8% Alexander Ovechkin 33 6 14 20 18 11 0% John Carlson 33 1 18 19 41 22 - Tom Wilson 33 10 8 18 25 23 30.4% Aliaksei Protas 32 3 14 17 14 18 35.2%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators give up 3.2 goals per game (114 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

The Predators' 112 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Predators are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Predators have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players