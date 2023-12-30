Auburn vs. Maryland: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Music City Bowl
In this year's Music City Bowl, the Auburn Tigers are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Maryland Terrapins. Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will act as host on December 30, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. Maryland matchup.
Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-2.5)
|50.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-2.5)
|49.5
|-130
|+108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 18 Odds
- Alabama vs Michigan
- Missouri vs Ohio State
- North Carolina vs West Virginia
- NC State vs Kansas State
- SMU vs Boston College
- Liberty vs Oregon
- Wisconsin vs LSU
- Arizona vs Oklahoma
- Georgia vs Florida State
- Texas State vs Rice
- Ole Miss vs Penn State
- Iowa vs Tennessee
- Texas vs Washington
- Clemson vs Kentucky
- Kansas vs UNLV
- Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State
- Bowling Green vs Minnesota
- Virginia Tech vs Tulane
- Memphis vs Iowa State
- Oregon State vs Notre Dame
- Louisville vs USC
Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Auburn has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
- Maryland has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Auburn & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds
|Auburn
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|Maryland
|To Win the Big Ten
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.