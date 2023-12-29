Player props are available for Mikal Bridges and Kyle Kuzma, among others, when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and YES

MNMT and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Kuzma's 22.5 points per game are 1.0 point higher than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma averages 4.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Kuzma, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Tyus Jones' 12.6 points per game average is 0.1 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 3.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (2.5).

Jones' season-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Jones has knocked down 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Friday.

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -111)

The 19.5-point over/under for Jordan Poole on Friday is 1.7 higher than his season scoring average (17.8).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

Poole's assists average -- 3.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -167)

Friday's over/under for Bridges is 22.5 points. That is 1.4 more than his season average of 21.1.

He has grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Bridges' season-long assist average -- 3.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has connected on 2.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Friday's over/under for Spencer Dinwiddie is 14.5. That's 0.3 more than his season average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Dinwiddie has collected 6.6 assists per game, 0.9 lower than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).

His 2.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Friday.

