Tyus Jones will take the court for the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

In his last time out, a 132-102 loss to the Raptors, Jones put up 11 points, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Jones' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 15.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 3.6 Assists 5.5 5.4 6.1 PRA -- 21.1 24.8 PR -- 15.7 18.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.2



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Nets

Jones is responsible for taking 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

He's taken 3.5 threes per game, or 10.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Nets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.8 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Conceding 116.3 points per contest, the Nets are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Nets are the 20th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.3 rebounds per contest.

The Nets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.2 assists per game.

The Nets give up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Tyus Jones vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 28 14 2 3 0 1 1 11/12/2023 23 0 1 1 0 0 2

