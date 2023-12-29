For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Tom Wilson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wilson stats and insights

Wilson has scored in eight of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In three games against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 112 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:19 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:26 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:12 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:53 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:38 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:55 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.