The Radford Highlanders (10-4) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum as big, 15.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The over/under is set at 141.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Radford vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -15.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Highlanders Betting Records & Stats

Radford has played six games this season that have had more than 141.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Radford's contests this season is 141.5, the exact same as this game's point total.

Radford's ATS record is 9-3-0 this year.

Radford has been victorious in two of the six contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Highlanders have played as an underdog of +850 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Radford has a 10.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Radford vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 7 70% 81.3 155.9 70.2 137.1 147.9 Radford 6 50% 74.6 155.9 66.9 137.1 141.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The Highlanders' 74.6 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 70.2 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Radford is 4-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Radford vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 7-3-0 1-1 7-3-0 Radford 9-3-0 1-0 8-4-0

Radford vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Radford 15-2 Home Record 10-3 5-6 Away Record 7-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.